EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. EverCommerce updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Trading Up 4.1 %

EVCM stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

