Evercore ISI Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.21% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL remained flat at $11.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Bumble has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $4,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

