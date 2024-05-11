Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $649.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.09. Everi has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $729,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

