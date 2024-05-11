EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

