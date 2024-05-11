Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Up 7.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. 23,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 212,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

