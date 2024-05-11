Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

