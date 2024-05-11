Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $479,659.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

