Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,957.20 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 462,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Expensify by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

