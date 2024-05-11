Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Up 13.2 %

Express stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 10,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,673. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

