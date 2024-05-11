Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Up 13.2 %
Express stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 10,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,673. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Express Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.