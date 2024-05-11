Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

