Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

