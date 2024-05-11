Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FN

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.