Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47), Zacks reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

FATE opened at $4.08 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

