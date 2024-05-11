Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,185. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 617,644 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.