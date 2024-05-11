Fei USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,881.68 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $25,881.68 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,844.30 or 1.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96598129 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,452.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

