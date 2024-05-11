FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), reports. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.
FGI Industries Trading Down 0.9 %
FGI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.01.
FGI Industries Company Profile
