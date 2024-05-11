FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), reports. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

FGI Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

FGI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.