Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 988,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 280,272 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $631.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $4,662,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 266.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 148,161 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.