Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

