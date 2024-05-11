Financial Analysis: Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) & National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 24.84% 16.68% 1.27% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $54.08 million 1.69 $13.43 million N/A N/A National Australia Bank $33.43 billion 2.09 $4.94 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Bancorp and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture. The company also provides commercial real estate lending products, including financing for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, including credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. In addition, it offers residential real estate lending products, including fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; and retail credit services, which includes personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans. The company also provides municipal and institutional banking services, such as deposit account services, term and tax-exempt loans, and lines of credit to state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it offers consumer banking services including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit and credit cards, night deposit facilities, and online, mobile and telephone banking services. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

