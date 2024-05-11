Financial Contrast: Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) versus The Competition

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clean Energy Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -37.45% -98.48% -50.41% Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 9.33% -8.07% 1.62%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million -$5.66 million -9.50 Clean Energy Technologies Competitors $9.99 billion $1.03 billion 37.10

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 377 981 848 34 2.24

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies rivals beat Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

