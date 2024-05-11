Financial Contrast: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $7.78 billion 6.50 $600.00 million $5.85 20.53 Dominari $2.04 million 6.16 -$22.88 million ($4.44) -0.48

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 7.62% 4.72% 0.51% Dominari N/A -37.80% -34.85%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Interactive Brokers Group and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus target price of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Dominari on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

