Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys 193,647 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,647 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $160,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.76. 2,246,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,337. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.