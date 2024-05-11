Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,624 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $284,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

TMUS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock worth $1,061,772,064. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

