Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $144.62 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218,019 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $144,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 862,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

