Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $183.93 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $183,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,486,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,744 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. 2,200,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

