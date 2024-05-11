Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $47.54 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,598 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Fortive worth $47,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

