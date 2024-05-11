Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $92.06 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $92,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

