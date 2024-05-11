Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,244 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian National Railway worth $129,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 98.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 580,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

