Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 13,888 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $263,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.43. The company had a trading volume of 339,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,516. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

