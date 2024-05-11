Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 607,446 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,446 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.62% of Jacobs Solutions worth $101,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

