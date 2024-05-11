Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $306,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.98. 1,730,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,436. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

