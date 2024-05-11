Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in April

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS FTGFF remained flat at $3.74 during trading hours on Friday. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

