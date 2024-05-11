First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $23,220.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

