First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 9,608,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,806 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.