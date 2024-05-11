First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 436,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,421. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

