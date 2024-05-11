First Western Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $186.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.98 and a 52 week high of $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

