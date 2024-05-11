FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

