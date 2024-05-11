Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $53.06 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,035,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

