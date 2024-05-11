Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $22.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 582,295 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

The stock has a market cap of $909.43 million, a PE ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $3,291,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

