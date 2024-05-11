Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $25.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Flywire’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 419,549 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,479,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

