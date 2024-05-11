Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) to Issue $0.50 Annual Dividend

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Forvia stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Forvia has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

