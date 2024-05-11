Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) to Issue $0.50 Annual Dividend

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Forvia Price Performance
Forvia stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Forvia has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.
About Forvia
