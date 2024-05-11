Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

UL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,188. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

