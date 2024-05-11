Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $11.14 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises about 2.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. 644,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

