Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.31. 850,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,406. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

