Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $12.93 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.22. 2,055,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

