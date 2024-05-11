Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 15,166 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Novartis by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis Trading Up 1.9 %

NVS stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

