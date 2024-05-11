Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 294 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,805.75. 282,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,538.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3,422.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.