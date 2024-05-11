Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 2,214 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

