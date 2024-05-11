Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,676,000 after buying an additional 419,603 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,592,670 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.