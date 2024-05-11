Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Up 1,122.8% in April

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a growth of 1,122.8% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 22.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Freight Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Freight Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $20.80.
Freight Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freight Technologies
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.