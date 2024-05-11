Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Up 1,122.8% in April

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a growth of 1,122.8% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 22.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Freight Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

