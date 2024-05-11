Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 6,548 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $127.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

